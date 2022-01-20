Hatsun Agro Product Q3 PAT drops 29% to Rs 48 cr

On a standalone basis, Hatsun Agro Product's net profit skid 28.92% to Rs 47.84 crore on a 13.65% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,584.99 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) tanked 41.05% to Rs 59.46 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against Rs 100.87 crore in Q3 December 2020.

On a segmental basis, revenues from Milk & Milk products segment grew 14.40% to Rs 1,454.02 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 1,270.90 crore in Q3 FY21. Revenues from Others segment rose 5.89% to Rs 130.97 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 123.68 crore in Q3 FY21.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets products that cater to both cooking and consumption, like, milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer and lots more.

Shares of Hatsun Agro Product skid 0.62% to Rs 1,180.75 on BSE.

