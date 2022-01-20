Volumes spurt at La Opala RG Ltd counter

La Opala RG Ltd registered volume of 18.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares

Just Dial Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 January 2022.

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 105.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.50% to Rs.917.00. Volumes stood at 16.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 65.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.34% to Rs.220.90. Volumes stood at 48.6 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd saw volume of 6.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.10% to Rs.1,111.35. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd saw volume of 18.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.76% to Rs.460.60. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

