Havells India consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 4127.67 croreNet profit of Havells India declined 7.29% to Rs 283.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 305.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 4127.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3664.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4127.673664.21 13 OPM %10.2612.01 -PBDT455.97476.75 -4 PBT381.39410.55 -7 NP283.52305.82 -7
