Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 372.64 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 24.07% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 372.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.372.64300.7715.8216.7969.0255.6360.2447.6045.8736.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)