Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 372.64 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 24.07% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 372.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales372.64300.77 24 OPM %15.8216.79 -PBDT69.0255.63 24 PBT60.2447.60 27 NP45.8736.97 24
