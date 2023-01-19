JUST IN
Kohinoor Foods spurts over 38% in three days
Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 372.64 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 24.07% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 372.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales372.64300.77 24 OPM %15.8216.79 -PBDT69.0255.63 24 PBT60.2447.60 27 NP45.8736.97 24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 15:18 IST

