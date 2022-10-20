Havells India Ltd Slides 2.91%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.05%

Havells India Ltd has lost 8.13% over last one month compared to 3.18% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd fell 2.91% today to trade at Rs 1212. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.05% to quote at 41613.73. The index is down 3.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd decreased 1.2% and Voltas Ltd lost 1.16% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 5.07 % over last one year compared to the 3.85% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has lost 8.13% over last one month compared to 3.18% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15280 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54100 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1482 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1037.8 on 07 Mar 2022.

