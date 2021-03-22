Havells launches India's first air purifying ceiling fan - Stealth Puro Air

Also launches personal lifestyle fan - Havells Fanmate and 16 new products

Havells India today become Indias first company to unveil a ceiling fan that comes equipped with a 3\stage air purifier that filters PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutant along with VOC filtration and delivers an approximate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 130 cu. m/hr. The industry first Air Purifying ceiling fan- Stealth Puro Air is targeted to promote a healthy lifestyle and add superior comfort and well\being to consumers fast\paced life, priced at MOP Rs 15,000.

Aligned with the brand philosophy of making a difference, Havells has established an array of innovation in the ceiling fan category by launching a fan that not only circulates air but also purifies it at the same time. In addition to this, the fan also embeds a HEPA filter, activated carbon and pre\filter that absorbs toxic elements and infuses fresh air with essential nutrients. Apart from this, the ceiling fan also has technologically advanced features such as remote\control operation, under light and LED air purity indicator, etc. With acute efficiency and a powerful air\purification system, the range offers an approximate CADR of 130 cu. m/hr. The fan also offers aerodynamic blades for silent operation and high air delivery.

Havells has also introduced a personal lifestyle fan CHavells Fanmate fan for users comfort. The fan is also useful to remove bad odour and purify air with its carbon filters. It comes with air vent that allows to change the air direction as required. With a battery backup of about 3 hours, it can be charged through USB cable or a mobile charger, connected via a laptop and has a touch pad for its operations. Premium satin matt finish and leather handle makes it the perfect portable appliance in the hot summer days.

Besides Stealth Puro Air and Fanmate, Havells has also introduced its 16 new products under the Fan Portfolio which includes the Trendy HS and NS Pedestan Fan, Anti\Stan Exhaust Fan, Premium Ceiling Fan, Milor Ceiling Fan, Antilia Neo Fan Ceiling Fan, Astura Ceiling Fan, Trinity IoT Ceiling Fan, Stealth Air BLDC Ceiling Fan, Enticer BLDC Ceiling Fan, Florence Under Light Ceiling Fan, XPJET 400 ceiling fan, Girik Wall fan and Efficiencia Prime, Pro and Neo Ceiling Fan Range.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)