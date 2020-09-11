Hawa Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 72.64% to Rs 3.59 croreNet loss of Hawa Engineers reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.64% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.5913.12 -73 OPM %4.746.33 -PBDT-0.130.60 PL PBT-0.340.38 PL NP-0.340.38 PL
