Hawkins Cookers records PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q2 FY22

Hawkins Cookers reported 1% rise in net profit to Rs 26.24 crore on a 37.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 266.19 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Total expenses rose 45.9% YoY to Rs 232.54 crore during the quarter.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 35.23 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 35.61 crore in Q2 FY21. Current tax outgo was Rs 8.86 crore (down 3.8% YoY) during the period under review.
Hawkins Cookers one of the leading manufacturers of pressure cookers in India, with the domestic market driving around 91% of its overall sales and the overseas markets the rest. The company's pressure cookers are marketed under its flagship brand, Hawkins, as well as Futura and Miss Mary. Cookware is sold under the Futura and Hawkins brands.
The scrip declined 3.71% to currently trade at Rs 6176.60 on the BSE.
