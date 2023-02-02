Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 256.87 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers declined 5.54% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 256.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 268.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.256.87268.5410.2010.2026.2227.4824.2325.7618.0919.15

