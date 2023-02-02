JUST IN
Bajaj Electricals grants 22,500 stock options
Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 256.87 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers declined 5.54% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 256.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 268.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales256.87268.54 -4 OPM %10.2010.20 -PBDT26.2227.48 -5 PBT24.2325.76 -6 NP18.0919.15 -6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:52 IST

