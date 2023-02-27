Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ushdev International reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Inox Green jumps on inking pact to acquire majority stake in O&M wind service provider
Inox Green to acquire majority stake in South India-based O&M wind service provider
Suzlon wins order for 48.3 MW wind power project from Adani Green
Inox Wind commissions India's first 3.3 MW wind turbine
-
Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 1.35 croreNet Loss of Ushdev International reported to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.351.63 -17 OPM %-560.74-842.94 -PBDT-7.29-3.53 -107 PBT-9.09-5.33 -71 NP-9.09-5.33 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU