Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 38.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.35% to Rs 66.27 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 38.20% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.35% to Rs 66.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.37% to Rs 18.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 273.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.2780.18 -17 273.15299.82 -9 OPM %9.499.87 -10.107.06 - PBDT6.847.80 -12 28.4320.49 39 PBT5.456.59 -17 22.8915.96 43 NP3.856.23 -38 18.3312.19 50
