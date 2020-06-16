Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 38.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.35% to Rs 66.27 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 38.20% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.35% to Rs 66.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.37% to Rs 18.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 273.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

66.2780.18273.15299.829.499.8710.107.066.847.8028.4320.495.456.5922.8915.963.856.2318.3312.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)