Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 4.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.70% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 4.35% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.70% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.92 -84 OPM %66.6789.13 -PBDT0.971.28 -24 PBT0.961.27 -24 NP0.880.92 -4

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 08:00 IST

