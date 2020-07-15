Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 4.35% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.70% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 4.35% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.70% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.92 -84 OPM %66.6789.13 -PBDT0.971.28 -24 PBT0.961.27 -24 NP0.880.92 -4
