Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 4.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.70% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 4.35% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.70% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.150.9266.6789.130.971.280.961.270.880.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)