ICRA consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 87.07 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 32.19% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 87.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.75% to Rs 96.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 321.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.0783.65 4 321.09328.06 -2 OPM %37.4532.71 -29.8534.43 - PBDT44.5838.96 14 141.77157.66 -10 PBT41.9037.32 12 131.48152.04 -14 NP34.5826.16 32 96.18105.40 -9

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 08:01 IST

