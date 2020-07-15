ICRA consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 87.07 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 32.19% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 87.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.75% to Rs 96.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 321.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

