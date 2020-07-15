ICRA consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
COVID-19 impact: Near-term cash flow stress expected in construction sector, says Icra
Icra reaffirms USL rating on 6,175 cr debt
Century Plyboards (India) receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Credit quality of Indian companies worsened in FY20: ICRA
Icra maintains negative outlook for construction sector
-
Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 87.07 croreNet profit of ICRA rose 32.19% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 87.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.75% to Rs 96.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 321.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.0783.65 4 321.09328.06 -2 OPM %37.4532.71 -29.8534.43 - PBDT44.5838.96 14 141.77157.66 -10 PBT41.9037.32 12 131.48152.04 -14 NP34.5826.16 32 96.18105.40 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU