Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit declines 81.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.44% to Rs 118.02 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty declined 81.54% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.44% to Rs 118.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 603.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales118.02603.25 -80 OPM %49.0938.99 -PBDT50.34227.41 -78 PBT39.78216.32 -82 NP28.07152.07 -82

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 08:01 IST

