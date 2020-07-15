Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit declines 81.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.44% to Rs 118.02 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty declined 81.54% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.44% to Rs 118.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 603.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.118.02603.2549.0938.9950.34227.4139.78216.3228.07152.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)