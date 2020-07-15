Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit declines 81.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oberoi Realty prepays Rs 125 cr debt
Oberoi Realty corrects after Q3 profit up 7% at Rs 148 cr
Oberoi Realty spurts after early payment of NCDs
Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 7.47% in the December 2019 quarter
Oberoi Realty to lease commercial space to Morgan Stanley in Mumbai
-
Sales decline 80.44% to Rs 118.02 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty declined 81.54% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.44% to Rs 118.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 603.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales118.02603.25 -80 OPM %49.0938.99 -PBDT50.34227.41 -78 PBT39.78216.32 -82 NP28.07152.07 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU