Board of MAS Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs aggregating Rs 65 cr '

On private placement basisThe Board of MAS Financial Services at its meeting held on 30 March 2021 has allotted 6,500 Rated, Senior, Listed , Transferable, Redeemable, Principle Protected Market Linked Non Convertible Debentures each having a face value of Rs 1 lakh aggregating Rs 65 crore on private placement basis.
