HCL Infosystems Ltd Surges 4.95%

HCL Infosystems Ltd has lost 12.39% over last one month compared to 7.94% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.95% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Infosystems Ltd gained 4.95% today to trade at Rs 14.85. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.94% to quote at 31975.83. The index is up 7.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, eClerx Services Ltd increased 4.78% and Datamatics Global Services Ltd added 4.75% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 76.06 % over last one year compared to the 43.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HCL Infosystems Ltd has lost 12.39% over last one month compared to 7.94% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20210 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 21.91 on 23 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.6 on 20 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)