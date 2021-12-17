HCL named a Titanium Partner in Intel Network Builders Winner's Circle

-
-
HCL Technologies (HCL) has been named a Titanium level partner by the Intel Network Builders Winner's Circle ecosystem program.
The Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle program engages ecosystem partners to further align the industry to accelerate network innovation.
Through continuous collaboration with partners, the program promotes solutions across the network space. Intel Network Builders members push optimized solutions to market and deliver tools and documentation to speed up solution deployments.
The program which drives greater technical enablement, has recognized HCL as an industry leader with its go-to-market planning and will help further strengthen HCL's industry's relationship with end users.
HCL has received this recognition for its contribution to the acceleration of 5G, edge and virtual network transformation, and by working closely with Intel and the Intel Network Builders ecosystem.
