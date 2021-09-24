Sansera Engineering, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises in focus

Shares of Sansera Engineering will debut on the bourses today, 24 September 2021. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 744 per share.

Vedanta announced its intention to delist its American depositary shares (ADS) representing its equity shares from the NYSE and to terminate its ADS program. The company also intends to deregister such ADSs and the underlying equity shares and terminate the reporting obligations pursuant to the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act) upon satisfying the relevant criteria.

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Adani Digital Labs. The subsidiary will transform consumer businesses to digital first businesses by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling customers to interact with all B2C businesses of Adani Group.

CRISIL has downgraded long term credit rating on PVR's bank loan facilities to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative, and short term rating to A1 from A1+.

The Supreme Court of India has in effect confirmed appointment of Dilip Buildcon (DBL) & VPR Mining Infrastructure (VPR), as the Mine Developer Cum Operator, by Punjab State Power Corporation at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs. 32,156.04 crore (excluding taxes).

