Infosys, Bharti Airtel, APSEZ in focus

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases. Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings.
Bharti Airtel said that the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders who shall be eligible to receive the rights entitlement in the issue is September 28. The rights issue will open on 5 October 2021 and closes on 21 October 2021.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has concluded acquisition of Government of Andhra Pradesh's (GoAP) stake of 10.4% with a consideration of Rs 645 crore.
Jubilant Ingrevia said that Jubilant Life Sciences International Pte., Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has divested its entire 10% stake, consisting of 5,40,463 shares, held in Safe Foods Corporation for a consideration of US $ 18.2 Million (approx. Rs 134.2 crore).
Sarda Energy & Minerals has approved a provisional tariff for the 113 MW hydropower project of subsidiary Madhya Bharat Power Corporation, considering 85% of the cost of the project incurred as of March 2021 with return on equity of 15.5% per annum.
