Infosys, ZEE Entertainment, Mphasis to be watched

Infosys announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries.

The board of directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) unanimously provided an in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) & ZEE. The merger is in line with ZEEL's strategy of achieving higher growth and profitability as a leading media & entertainment company across South Asia.

Mphasis announced acquisition of Blink UX, a User Experience research, strategy, and design firm that works with some of the world's leading enterprises to create transformative digital products, brands, and experiences.

MTAR Technologies has received NADCAP certification for its 100% Export Orient Unit (EOU) at Gandhinagar, Hyderabad and Unit 5 at IDA Jeedimetla Hyderabad for a period of 12 months, valid until November 2022.

Torrent Power has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with CESC, Haldia Energy and other Nominal Shareholders (the Sellers) for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Surya Vidyut (the SPV), wholly owned subsidiary of CESC.

Nucleus Software Exports said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 September 2021, to consider the proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Surya Roshni has obtained order amounted to Rs 41.22 crore (excluding GST) for implementing of smart LED Street Lights and installation of centralized monitoring system with operation and maintenance from Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIOA) through e-bidding.

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,157 crores across its various businesses.

