Infosys, ZEE Entertainment, Mphasis to be watched

-
ALSO READ
MTAR receives NADCAP certification for its 100% EOU & Unit 5 in Telangana
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 2.69%, up for fifth straight session
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd continues to fall
Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter
Board of CESC appoints director and company secretary
-
Infosys announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries.
The board of directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) unanimously provided an in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) & ZEE. The merger is in line with ZEEL's strategy of achieving higher growth and profitability as a leading media & entertainment company across South Asia.
Mphasis announced acquisition of Blink UX, a User Experience research, strategy, and design firm that works with some of the world's leading enterprises to create transformative digital products, brands, and experiences.
MTAR Technologies has received NADCAP certification for its 100% Export Orient Unit (EOU) at Gandhinagar, Hyderabad and Unit 5 at IDA Jeedimetla Hyderabad for a period of 12 months, valid until November 2022.
Torrent Power has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with CESC, Haldia Energy and other Nominal Shareholders (the Sellers) for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Surya Vidyut (the SPV), wholly owned subsidiary of CESC.
Nucleus Software Exports said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 September 2021, to consider the proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
Surya Roshni has obtained order amounted to Rs 41.22 crore (excluding GST) for implementing of smart LED Street Lights and installation of centralized monitoring system with operation and maintenance from Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIOA) through e-bidding.
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,157 crores across its various businesses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU