Biocon, NHPC, NBCC (India) in focus

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing Finance offloads stake held in OakNorth Holdings for Rs 251 cr
Indiabulls Housing Finance divests partial stake in OakNorth
Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; Tata Motors slips over 4%
Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Commercial Credit enter into co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India
NBCC (India) gains on bagging PMC services work order
-
Biocon on Saturday announced that the USFDA has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of its Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd.
The board of NHPC approved the proposal regarding the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary which will act as an investment vehicle and commission hydropower projects to facilitate the monetization of investment made.
AstraZeneca Pharma India has received Import and Market Permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India for Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsule.
Indiabulls Housing Finance sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holdings, a wholly-owned parent company of OakNorth Bank PLC, for approximately Rs 251 crore.
NBCC (India) said that it has secured a work order for the construction of 2000 social housing at Hulhumale, Male, Maldives on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
Balkrishna Industries on Saturday announced that its board approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through long-term borrowings.
Ramco Industries intimated that the operations of its factory situated at Winterpet, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu had resumed on Thursday, 23 September 2021.
The board of Nucleus Software Exports on Friday approved a proposal to buyback equity shares worth upto Rs 158.71 crore.
SJVN bagged the project for 1,000 MW Grid connected solar PV power through Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU