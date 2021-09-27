Biocon, NHPC, NBCC (India) in focus

Biocon on Saturday announced that the USFDA has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of its Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd.

The board of NHPC approved the proposal regarding the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary which will act as an investment vehicle and commission hydropower projects to facilitate the monetization of investment made.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received Import and Market Permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India for Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsule.

Indiabulls Housing Finance sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holdings, a wholly-owned parent company of OakNorth Bank PLC, for approximately Rs 251 crore.

NBCC (India) said that it has secured a work order for the construction of 2000 social housing at Hulhumale, Male, Maldives on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Balkrishna Industries on Saturday announced that its board approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through long-term borrowings.

Ramco Industries intimated that the operations of its factory situated at Winterpet, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu had resumed on Thursday, 23 September 2021.

The board of Nucleus Software Exports on Friday approved a proposal to buyback equity shares worth upto Rs 158.71 crore.

SJVN bagged the project for 1,000 MW Grid connected solar PV power through Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA).

