Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 487.61 points or 1.12% at 44189.96 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 3.86%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.75%),Havells India Ltd (up 2.15%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.53%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.98%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.51%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.34%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.9%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 295.86 or 0.51% at 58285.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.55 points or 0.41% at 17387.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.29 points or 0.78% at 28069.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.45 points or 0.75% at 8401.65.

On BSE,1990 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)