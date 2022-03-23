Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 52.24 points or 1.49% at 3569.85 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.43%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.67%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.59%),DLF Ltd (up 1.56%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.47%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.21%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.2%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.15%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.76%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 295.86 or 0.51% at 58285.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.55 points or 0.41% at 17387.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.29 points or 0.78% at 28069.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.45 points or 0.75% at 8401.65.

On BSE,1990 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

