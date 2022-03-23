Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 284.31 points or 1.18% at 24445.37 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 5.39%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.71%),Pfizer Ltd (up 3.35%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.22%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.8%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 2.61%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 2.57%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.48%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.31%).

On the other hand, Albert David Ltd (down 1.47%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.23%), and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 1.23%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 295.86 or 0.51% at 58285.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.55 points or 0.41% at 17387.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.29 points or 0.78% at 28069.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.45 points or 0.75% at 8401.65.

On BSE,1990 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

