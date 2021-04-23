Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Navkar Corporation Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Atishay Ltd and Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2021.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 95.95 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Navkar Corporation Ltd tumbled 8.95% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd crashed 8.16% to Rs 0.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Atishay Ltd dropped 6.10% to Rs 30. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7077 shares in the past one month.

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd fell 6.03% to Rs 8.89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12074 shares in the past one month.

