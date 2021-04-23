Aditya Birla Money gains after Q4 PAT rises 32% YoY

Aditya Birla Money rose 1.96% to Rs 41.65 after the company's net profit rose 31.8% to Rs 3.68 crore on 10% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 49 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On the segmental front, revenue from broking business was Rs 43.69 crore (up 21.2% YoY), revenue from the securities trading business was Rs 3.78 crore (down 40.9% YoY) and other revenue was Rs 1.52 crore (up 26.4% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 March 2021 stood at Rs 5.26 crore, up by 44.9% from Rs 3.63 crore in Q4 March 2020. Total tax expense during the quarter rose 88.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1.57 crore.

Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering Equity and Derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivative on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

