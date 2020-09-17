HCL Technologies, Dhanuka Agritech, HSIL in focus

HCL Technologies and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL's Actian portfolio, starting with Actian Avalanche, to Google Cloud. Actian Avalanche is a high-performance hybrid cloud data warehouse designed to power an enterprise's most demanding operational analytics workloads.

HSIL said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 21 September 2020, to consider, the proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Dhanuka Agritech said the company approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth up to Rs 100 crore and fixed 28 September 2020 as record for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders.

Intellect Design Arena's banking platform has gone live for Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait.

Suven Pharmaceuticals' board has set 28 September 2020 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue.

The board of directors of Puravankara approved the issue of fully secured, unlisted, redeemable, cumulative, non-convertible Series I Debentures aggregating to Rs 70 crore.

