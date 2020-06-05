HCL Technologies offers HCL Commerce on Google Cloud Platform

HCL Technologies has announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL's software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud. Google Cloud will be the preferred cloud platform for HCL Commerce, providing global, secure and elastic infrastructure to power businesses' eCommerce strategies.

Under this partnership, HCL also intends to leverage Anthos to enable multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments of HCL Commerce.

Bringing HCL Commerce to Google Cloud will enable businesses to maintain their investments in HCL's trusted Commerce platform while also taking advantage of the global reach, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud. In addition, businesses across industries will be able to develop positive, data-driven customer experiences online by leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics.

