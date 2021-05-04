Delta Corp announces temporary closure of its casinos in Goa

-
Due to surge in Covid casesDelta Corp announced that due to a surge in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Goa, the office of the District Magistrate, North Goa has inter alia directed that casinos in North Goa shall remain closed until 7.00 a.m. on 10 May 2021.
Accordingly, the casinos operated by the Company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed during this period. The company is unable to estimate the quantum of potential losses on account of this temporary closure and the pandemic at this time.
