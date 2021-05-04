RBI imposes Rs 3 cr penalty on ICICI Bank

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announce strategic partnership
AU Small Finance Bank partners ICICI Prudential Life for insurance solutions
RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance forge bancassurance partnership
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's AUM cross Rs 2 lakh cr
RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life announce bancassurance partnership
-
For violating investment portfolio normsICICI Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India on 03 May 2021 has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the Bank. This penalty has been imposed under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for shifting certain investments from HTM category to AFS category in May 2017. The Bank had transferred two separate categories of securities on two different dates from HTM to AFS in April and May of 2017, which it believed was permissible as per Master Circular on Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks' dated July 01, 2015. RBI has held that the shifting of securities the second time in May 2017 without explicit permission was in contravention of RBI directions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU