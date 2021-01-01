Indostar Capital Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2021.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2021.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd surged 9.63% to Rs 343.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12824 shares in the past one month.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd soared 9.50% to Rs 143.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19023 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd spiked 8.26% to Rs 57.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd exploded 7.91% to Rs 136.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd jumped 6.68% to Rs 10.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)