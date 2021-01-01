Praj Inds in demand after bagging IOCL order

Praj Industries rose 5.33% to Rs 121.60 after the company said it received a Rs 226.90-crore order from Indian Oil Corporation.

The order calls for execution of zero liquid discharge system - water treatment package and waste water treatment package of acrylic/oxo-alcohol project at company's Dumad facility in Gujarat.

Praj Industries is a global process solutions company that offers solutions to add significant value to bio-energy facilities, compressed biogas plants, critical process equipment & skids, brewery plants, industrial wastewater treatment systems and HiPurity water systems.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit tumbled 29.4% to Rs 11.39 crore on a 11.5% fall in net sales to Rs 260.24 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

