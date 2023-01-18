HCL Technologies Ltd soars 0.81%, up for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1120.1, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.49% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1120.1, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 18158.5. The Sensex is at 61024.69, up 0.61%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 8.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29498, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1112.15, up 0.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

