National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and D B Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2023.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and D B Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 8291.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 272 shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd soared 6.80% to Rs 1599.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23447 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 5.29% to Rs 20.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd rose 5.00% to Rs 668.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57678 shares in the past one month.

D B Realty Ltd jumped 4.82% to Rs 96.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)