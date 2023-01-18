TPL Plastech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kohinoor Foods Ltd, JTL Industries Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd and Agro Tech Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2023.

TPL Plastech Ltd soared 16.89% to Rs 35.65 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10896 shares in the past one month.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd spiked 16.29% to Rs 63.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37106 shares in the past one month.

JTL Industries Ltd surged 11.80% to Rs 362.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29284 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd spurt 11.44% to Rs 424.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74755 shares in the past one month.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd added 10.62% to Rs 936. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5781 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 437 shares in the past one month.

