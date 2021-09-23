HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 0.83%, rises for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1326.45, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.27% in last one year as compared to a 64.47% jump in NIFTY and a 93.31% jump in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1326.45, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 17771.7. The Sensex is at 59703.59, up 1.32%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 15.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36422.4, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1325.45, up 0.52% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 68.27% in last one year as compared to a 64.47% jump in NIFTY and a 93.31% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 39.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

