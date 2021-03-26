Board of IDBI Bank approves Rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8000 cr for FY22

-
-
At meeting held on 26 March 2021The Board of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on 26 March 2021 has approved the Rupee Bond Borrowing limit of Rs. 8000 crore for FY 2021-22 to be borrowed in one or more tranches comprising of Additional Tier I (AT-1) Bonds up to Rs. 3000 crore and Senior/Infrastructure Bonds up to Rs. 1000 crore by way of private placement during FY 2021-22.
