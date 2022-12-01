JUST IN
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gains for fifth session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2197.3, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.06% in last one year as compared to a 8.28% jump in NIFTY and a 7.95% jump in the Nifty Energy.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2197.3, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 18842.25. The Sensex is at 63406.04, up 0.49%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 4.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19358.85, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2210.05, up 0.7% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is down 14.06% in last one year as compared to a 8.28% jump in NIFTY and a 7.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 33.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 13:00 IST

