SKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 90.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 53.54% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 90.22% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.54% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.92% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.68% to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.695.79 -54 11.2516.71 -33 OPM %-2.2354.92 -19.8238.36 - PBDT0.252.68 -91 2.736.98 -61 PBT0.192.62 -93 2.456.76 -64 NP0.181.84 -90 1.845.10 -64

First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 16:13 IST

