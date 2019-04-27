SKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 90.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 53.54% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net profit of declined 90.22% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.54% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.92% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.68% to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.695.7911.2516.71-2.2354.9219.8238.360.252.682.736.980.192.622.456.760.181.841.845.10

