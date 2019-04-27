SKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 90.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.54% to Rs 2.69 croreNet profit of SKP Securities declined 90.22% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.54% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.92% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.68% to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.695.79 -54 11.2516.71 -33 OPM %-2.2354.92 -19.8238.36 - PBDT0.252.68 -91 2.736.98 -61 PBT0.192.62 -93 2.456.76 -64 NP0.181.84 -90 1.845.10 -64
