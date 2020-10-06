HDFC Bank gains after strong quarterly update

HDFC Bank rose 2.01% to Rs 1,136.50 after the bank's advances rose 16% to Rs 10.37 lakh crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2020, from Rs 8.97 lakh crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2019.

Sequentially, the private lender's advances have increased by 3% as compared to Rs 10.03 lakh crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

The bank's deposits were at Rs 12.29 lakh crore as of 30 September 2020, up by 20% from Rs 10.21 lakh crore in the same period last year. The deposits have registered a growth of around 3% as compared to Rs 11.89 lakh crore in Q1 June 2020.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 42% as of 30 September 2020, as compared to 39.3% as of 30 September 2019 and 40.1% as of 30 June 2020.

During the quarter ended 30 September 2020, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 3026 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private banks. As of 30 June 2020, the HDFC Bank's distribution network was at 5,326 branches and 14,996 ATMs/cash deposit & withdrawal machines (CDMs) across 2,825 cities/towns as against 4,990 branches and 13,727 ATMs/CDMs across 2,764 cities/towns as of 30 June 2019.

