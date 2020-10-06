Repco Home Finance Ltd Spurts 4.99%, S&P BSE Finance index Gains 1.88%

Repco Home Finance Ltd has added 4.5% over last one month compared to 0.26% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 2.35% rise in the SENSEX

Repco Home Finance Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 181.05. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 1.88% to quote at 5242.08. The index is down 0.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd increased 4.84% and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd added 3.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went down 13.21 % over last one year compared to the 4.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1033 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57323 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 365.5 on 21 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 90.75 on 26 May 2020.

