Arshiya Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Times Guaranty Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and SecureKloud Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2021.

Times Guaranty Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and SecureKloud Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2021.

Arshiya Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 38.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 95469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45258 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 53.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11426 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd crashed 8.92% to Rs 2.96. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2091 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd plummeted 8.74% to Rs 5.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3058 shares in the past one month.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd corrected 8.20% to Rs 198.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58131 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)