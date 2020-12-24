Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 403.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.48% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.06% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 403.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 9.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29883.3, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.4, up 0.81% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 19.48% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.06% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 23.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)