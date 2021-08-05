HDFC Bank Ltd in demand

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1486.9, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.87% in last one year as compared to a 45.73% gain in NIFTY and a 66.28% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1486.9, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 16322.1. The Sensex is at 54614.55, up 0.45%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 3.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36028.05, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1486, up 1.25% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 42.87% in last one year as compared to a 45.73% gain in NIFTY and a 66.28% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)