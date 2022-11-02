Karnataka Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 November 2022.

Karnataka Bank Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 112.55 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd spiked 9.96% to Rs 409.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14568 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd soared 8.71% to Rs 149.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55070 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose 6.94% to Rs 682.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 6.09% to Rs 613.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17552 shares in the past one month.

