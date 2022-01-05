HDFC Bank Ltd stays supported

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1561.25, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.9% in last one year as compared to a 26.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36840.15, up 2.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

