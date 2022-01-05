Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GRP Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd and Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2022.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 87 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5318 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd surged 15.71% to Rs 1215. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 598 shares in the past one month.

Panama Petrochem Ltd soared 15.23% to Rs 296.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10445 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd rose 13.60% to Rs 114. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3109 shares in the past one month.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd added 13.56% to Rs 170.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1711 shares in the past one month.

