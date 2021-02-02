HDFC Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1558.9, up 5.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.75% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1558.9, up 5.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.87% on the day, quoting at 14547.6. The Sensex is at 49555.64, up 1.97%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 10.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33089.05, up 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1566.55, up 5.64% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 30.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.75% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

