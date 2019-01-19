JUST IN
HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 20.32% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.80% to Rs 25890.26 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 20.32% to Rs 5585.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4642.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 25.80% to Rs 25890.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20581.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income25890.2620581.27 26 OPM %65.5065.58 -PBDT8566.897099.85 21 PBT8566.897099.85 21 NP5585.854642.60 20

