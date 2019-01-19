JUST IN
Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit rises 48.41% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 142.24 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services rose 48.41% to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 142.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales142.24105.14 35 OPM %54.4053.79 -PBDT36.3324.50 48 PBT36.0424.30 48 NP23.3015.70 48

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 10:55 IST

